Susan Ruth Reynolds, 72, of Rensselaer Falls

RENSSELAER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Susan Ruth Reynolds, age 72, of Rensselaer Falls, NY, passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022, at Highland Nursing Home in Massena, NY. Per her request, there will be no visitation or funeral services. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

Susan is survived by her husband, Roger Reynolds of Rensselaer Falls, NY; her children, Kevin M. Reynolds and Minh Reynolds of Renesselaer Falls, NY, Sherri Reynolds of Oswego, NY, and Cory Reynolds and Jaci Reynolds of Renesselaer Falls, NY; grandchildren and great grandchildren, Dustin and Brittany Terry and Eleanor Terry of Richland, NY, Skylar and Kaylee Reynolds and Lilah Reynolds of Oswego, NY, Lukas and Angelina Reynolds of Renesselaer Falls, NY, Rheannon Reynolds and Willow Reynolds of Heuvelton, NY, Marcus Reynolds, Donavan Reynolds and Camron Reynolds all or Renesselaer Falls, NY; a sister in law, Debbie Harris and her daughter, Jodi Harris; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by a brother, Steven R. Harris and a great granddaughter Addison Reynolds.

Susan was born on February 17, 1950, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of the late Rodger and Dorothy (Penfield) Harris. She graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1968. Susan married Roger W. Reynolds on July 2, 1969, at Notre Dame Church in Ogdensburg, NY. She was employed for thirteen years at McAdams Cheese in Heuvelton, NY, until the plant’s closure.

Susan enjoyed cooking and taking care of her family – especially her grandchildren.

Donations may be made in Susan’s memory to the Rensselaer Falls Volunteer Fire & Rescue, PO Box 186, 424 Rensselaer Street, Rensselaer Falls, NY 13680.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

