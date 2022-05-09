Thomas G. Ames, 64, of Canton, died at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital on Monday, May 2, 2022 where he had been admitted earlier in the day after taking ill at home. (Source: Funeral Home)

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Thomas G. Ames, 64, of Canton, died at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital on Monday, May 2, 2022 where he had been admitted earlier in the day after taking ill at home.

Tom was born September 11, 1957 in Canton, a son to the late Gerald A. “Charlie” Ames and Nancyanne E. McCluskey. He attended Canton Schools and served his county in the US Navy where he earned his G.E.D. Following his time in the service, Tom worked for Kraft Foods in Canton for a short period and then worked for various line companies, travelling the United States, prior to becoming injured. He returned to Canton in 2008 to be near family. As a hobby, Tom enjoyed fishing.

He is survived by four siblings, Theresa Ames (Ed Baxter), Nancy Gurney, Michael Ames and Cathy Miller, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In addition to his parents, Charlie and Nancyanne, he was predeceased by a brother, Pete Ames just a month ago.

A graveside service will be held in the Crary Mills Cemetery at a later date. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangement for Thomas G. Ames are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.

