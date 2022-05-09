Advertisement

Upcoming auctions to benefit Relay For Life

Relay For Life auctions
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A pair of auctions are coming up to benefit Relay For Life.

Don Boshart from the American Cancer Society brought us up to speed during an interview on 7 News This Morning.

You can watch that interview in the video above.

The first auction is ay the Lewis County Fairgrounds on Friday, May 13. Food trucks will start serving at 4:30 p.m., a silent auction starts at 5, and a live auction starts at 6.

The second auction is Saturday, May 21 at the Elks Lodge on Bradley Street in Watertown. The silent auction starts at 5 p.m. and the live auction is at 6:30. Dinner is available for $10.

The Relay For Life event itself will be June 10.

You can visit relayforlife.org/northcountryny to find out more or call 315-816-7441.

