We’re walking on sunshine this week

(WWNY) - You might want to dress in layers today.

It’s in the 30s and 40s to start but will be almost summer-like later. And this is one of the cooler days of the 7-day forecast.

We’ll have full-on sunshine and highs in the low 70s. It’s just the start of a string of sunny days.

It gets cool again overnight. Lows will be around 40.

We’ll have sunny skies Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and mostly sunny skies on Friday.

Highs will be in the low 70s Tuesday, the mid-70s Wednesday, and around 80 on Thursday and Friday.

Highs stay around 80 for the weekend.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a 30% chance of rain. Sunday will be partly sunny with a 50% chance of rain.

