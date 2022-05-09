Advertisement

Your Turn: feedback on repair prices, Nazi in O’burg & congrats to Scott Atkinson

Your Turn with Diane Rutherford
Your Turn with Diane Rutherford(WWNY)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - You may have noticed that car repairs like brake and oil changes are more expensive. It’s because of inflation and supply chain issues:

Working at a shop, I can tell you parts are very hard to come by. Only going to get worse.

Kevin Groff

Lucky to even have a tie rod in stock without having to special order it.

Jeremy Webster Jr.

Oil change: $53+.

Lee Marshall

Before the United States entered World War II, a notorious Nazi lieutenant was taken into custody in Ogdensburg. His story was even turned into a movie called “The One That Got Away”:

My great-grandfather Richer was one of the arresting officers.

Paul Richer

Fascinating bit of north county history!

John Perrault

A lot of you joined us in congratulating our former news director. Scott Atkinson was named the Syracuse Press Club’s 2022 inductee for its Wall of Distinction, the club’s highest honor:

Great work & well deserved!

Pearlie Colleen Jones

Congrats. I love watching him on TV 7.

Debbie A Platko-Doyle

We like his personality and his presentation of local information.

Virginia C Collins

