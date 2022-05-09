Your Turn: feedback on repair prices, Nazi in O’burg & congrats to Scott Atkinson
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - You may have noticed that car repairs like brake and oil changes are more expensive. It’s because of inflation and supply chain issues:
Working at a shop, I can tell you parts are very hard to come by. Only going to get worse.
Kevin Groff
Lucky to even have a tie rod in stock without having to special order it.
Jeremy Webster Jr.
Oil change: $53+.
Lee Marshall
Before the United States entered World War II, a notorious Nazi lieutenant was taken into custody in Ogdensburg. His story was even turned into a movie called “The One That Got Away”:
My great-grandfather Richer was one of the arresting officers.
Paul Richer
Fascinating bit of north county history!
John Perrault
A lot of you joined us in congratulating our former news director. Scott Atkinson was named the Syracuse Press Club’s 2022 inductee for its Wall of Distinction, the club’s highest honor:
Great work & well deserved!
Pearlie Colleen Jones
Congrats. I love watching him on TV 7.
Debbie A Platko-Doyle
We like his personality and his presentation of local information.
Virginia C Collins
