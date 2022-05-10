Advertisement

Arts All-Star: Charlotte Scott

By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Charlotte Scott plays tuba and a little ukulele, but her first love is piano.

“I love it,” she said. “I feel like every time that I sit down at the bench, I have something new to discover, something new to work on.”

The musician from Indian River is this week’s 7 News Arts All-Star.

She says sees music as a way to communicate how she experiences things.

“If I were to write a song and show that to somebody, I feel like they can understand how I see the world, so I appreciate that music gives that tool.”

Watch the video to hear her perform and to learn more about her.

