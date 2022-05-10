Advertisement

Career-Tech All-Star: Kayza Limehouse

Career-Tech All-Star: Kayza Limehouse
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Kayza Limehouse decided on a career in baking after she learned she needs to be on a special diet her whole life.

“So, I just knew that this was my calling and I just wanted to do it,” she said.

The Watertown High School student studies culinary arts at Bohlen Technical Center. She’s this week’s 7 News Career-Tech All-Star

She plans to study culinary arts and bakery and pastry management at Alfred State College. Her goal is to open both a restaurant and a bakery.

Watch the video to see her at work and to learn more about her.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brooke Jobson
Missing girl found in good health
Swans on North Sandy Pond.
Swans shot, residents upset
Fuccillo Auto Group sign on Route 11 in Adams. The group has been sold to New Jersey native...
Fuccillo dealerships in north country under new ownership
Staff at Indian River Central School Tuesday, May 3, 2022, wearing bright safety vests to honor...
Indian River Central mourns passing of ‘one of our own’
City firefighters work to put out a fire Tuesday at 618 Cayuga Avenue in Watertown.
Dogs, cats lost in Watertown fire

Latest News

Arts All-Star: Charlotte Scott
Arts All-Star: Charlotte Scott
Career-Tech All-Star: Kayza Limehouse
Arts All-Star: Charlotte Scott
WWNY
Academic All-Star: Kennon Gardner