Career-Tech All-Star: Kayza Limehouse

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Kayza Limehouse decided on a career in baking after she learned she needs to be on a special diet her whole life.

“So, I just knew that this was my calling and I just wanted to do it,” she said.

The Watertown High School student studies culinary arts at Bohlen Technical Center. She’s this week’s 7 News Career-Tech All-Star

She plans to study culinary arts and bakery and pastry management at Alfred State College. Her goal is to open both a restaurant and a bakery.

