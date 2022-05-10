Advertisement

Clayton to host Food & Wine Festival

By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a chance to sample beverages and tasty treats from throughout the region.

Clayton Chamber of Commerce executive director Tricia Bannister talked about the Food & Wine Festival coming up next month.

Watch the video above for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

The event is June 10-12 at Clayton’s Cerow Recreation Park arena.

It’s $20 for adults, $5 for children 13 and up, and free for children under 12.

Find out more at nysfoodwinefestival.com or call 315-686-3771.

