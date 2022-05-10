Garrett I. House, 42, of Watertown

Garrett I. House, Watertown, passed away Sunday, May 1st, 2022 at his home at the age of 42. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Garrett I. House, Watertown, passed away Sunday, May 1st, 2022 at his home at the age of 42.

A calling hour will be on Thursday, May 12th, 2022 beginning at 11 am at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. A prayer service will follow at 12 noon.

He is survived by his parents Mark and Laurie (Conley) Houser, Watertown; his siblings Lauren Houser, Watertown, Ryan and Kristi Houser, Natural Bridge; maternal grandparents Sally Conley and Joseph Welch, Chaumont, Richard Conley, Chaumont; several Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and 8 nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his wife Heather, paternal grandparents George and Jean Houser and maternal great grandparents Ronald and Florence Anthony.

Garrett was born on December 9, 1979 in Syracuse, a son to Mark and Laurie Conley Houser. He attended Sacred Heart school and graduated from General Brown High School. He was employed by DOHL Services until he began his battle with cancer in 2020.

Garrett married the love of his life Heather Downey Gladle in a beautiful ceremony on August 12, 2018. Heather passed away September 7th, 2018.

Garrett was a kind and gentle soul who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, playing with his nieces and nephews, good music especially the song “Simple Man”. He loved sports especially the NFL and the Buffalo Bills and WWE Raw.

Memorial contributions can be made to Trisomy 21 Foundation of Northern New York, c/o Alicia Bach, 130 West Street, Black River, NY. 13612.

Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.