Gary A. Wertman, 80, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Gary A. Wertman, age 80, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held at Foxwood Mausoleum on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at 1:00PM with Deacon William O’Brien officiating. Interment will follow services. Mr. Wertman passed away on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

Gary is survived by a daughter, Lou-Ann McNally and her husband, James (Tim) McNally of Ogdensburg and a granddaughter, Molly Morrow and her husband, Tyrone Nance, of Los Angeles; and a sister, Carol Lucus, of Rochester. Gary is predeceased by his wife, Jacqueline Wertman; an infant son, William Joseph Wertman; a grandson, Mark Morrow; and a sister, Shirley Robertson.

Gary was born on June 28, 1941, in Canandaigua, NY, the son of the late Henry J. and Kathleen H. Jorgensen Wertman. He graduated from Canandaigua Central School in June of 1959. He went on to earn his Bachelor’s of Science in Education in 1964 and a Master’s Degree in Education from SUNY Potsdam in 1968. Gary married Jacqueline M. Buffett on April 2, 1966 in Heuvelton, NY. She predeceased him on January 28, 2005. Gary was employed by the Ogdensburg City School District as a history teacher at Ogdensburg Free Academy where he retired in 1996.

Gary enjoyed walking, working on his yard, with spending time with his grandchildren, traveling to Las Vegas with his wife, and vacationing in Myrtle Beach and Florida with his family.

Donations may be made in Gary’s memory to Claxton Hepburn Medical Center Foundation, 214 King St., Ogdensburg, NY 13669.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

