Gas, diesel prices hit record highs across NY

Some gas stations in Ogdensburg are selling gas for around $4.50 a gallon.
By John Pirsos
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Gas prices across the state are setting record highs.

AAA is reporting the average price of gas in New York is $4.33.

That’s up 14 cents from a week ago, yet still a few cents below the national average of $4.36.

Diesel is up to $6.38 a gallon in the state - another record high.

Some gas stations in Ogdensburg are selling gas for around $4.50 a gallon.

We learned some people are beginning to change their habits.

“I don’t actually fill it all the way up because nobody wants to pay $200 or $300 at the pump, so when I get below a quarter tank, then I’ll come and fill it up,” said Jim Bertrand, gas customer.

An analyst from GasBuddy.com says prices could go higher as we head into the summer, especially if the U.S. has an above-average hurricane season.

