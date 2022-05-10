Advertisement

Graveside Services: Robert A. & Bonnie L. Haskins

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for the lovely couple of 56 years- Robert A. & Bonnie L. Haskins

Graveside Services with burial will take place on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 10:00 am in Hillside Cemetery, Champion, NY.

Bonnie L. Haskins, 78, passed away suddenly on Saturday, February 19th at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown.

Robert A. “Bob” Haskins, 85, passed away peacefully on February 26th at the Hospice House of Jefferson County in Watertown, New York.

Arrangements were with the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 500 State St., Carthage, NY 13619.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

A water rescue saved a woman who was trapped in her vehicle.
Woman rescued from submerged vehicle
Brian Jacobs
Massena man allegedly stole $34K of rings from jewelry store
Wayne Maurice McDonald, 82, of McDonald Avenue, Snye passed away late Monday evening, May 9,...
Wayne Maurice McDonald, 82, of Akwesasne
Mr. Wertman passed away on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at his home.
Gary A. Wertman, 80, of Ogdensburg

Obituaries

Candles
Graveside Service: Sunday D. Deskins-Zehr, 74, of Felts Mills
Candles
Graveside Services: James A. Suber, 94, of Sackets Harbor
Candles
Paul J. Fregoe, 81, of Massena
Suzanne Marie (Lucas) Flanagan, 58, of West Pierrepont, died unexpectedly in her sleep on...
Suzanne Marie (Lucas) Flanagan, 58, of West Pierrepont
Janet Virginia Law, 87, passed away peacefully at her home in Colton NY on Thursday, May 5,...
Janet Virginia Law, 87, of Colton
Some gas stations in Ogdensburg are selling gas for around $4.50 a gallon.
Gas, diesel prices hit record highs across NY