Graveside Services: Robert A. & Bonnie L. Haskins

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for the lovely couple of 56 years- Robert A. & Bonnie L. Haskins

Graveside Services with burial will take place on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 10:00 am in Hillside Cemetery, Champion, NY.

Bonnie L. Haskins, 78, passed away suddenly on Saturday, February 19th at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown.

Robert A. “Bob” Haskins, 85, passed away peacefully on February 26th at the Hospice House of Jefferson County in Watertown, New York.

Arrangements were with the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 500 State St., Carthage, NY 13619.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.