Highlights & scores: NAC diamond action & a talented javelin thrower

Mel Busler has highlights from the diamond along with a look at a javelin thrower from SUNY Potsdam.

(WWNY) - It was a big Northern Athletic Conference baseball battle as Lisbon took on Heuvelton Monday in a battle between first and second in the West Division.

In the fifth inning, the Golden Knights’ Jayden WIlliams drives the ball over the centerfielder for a double, driving in Cooper Rutherford from second. It’s 4-1 Lisbon.

Ben LaRock singles past a diving shortstop, plating Williams. It’s 5-1 Knights.

Griff Walker on the infield grounder, sending the runner home from third. Storm Walker steals third. It’s 6-1.

Bottom of the fifth: Heuvelton’s Luke Thornhill goes shopping at the gap in right-center, scoring Jake Ladouceur.

On a wild pitch, Brandon Pray scores from third, cutting the Lisbon lead to 6-5.

But Lisbon erupted for 10 unanswered runs in the top of the sixth to defeat Heuvelton 16-5.

Javelin thrower defends title

SUNY Potsdam sophomore Josh Bifolchi is taking the art of throwing a javelin to new heights.

The Canadian-born athlete successfully defended his SUNYAC javelin title this past Friday on day one of the conference outdoor championships.

Bifolchi threw for a distance of 51.55 meters to repeat as javelin champion and qualify for Atlantic Regionals. The throw was 2.13 meters farther than the second-place finisher, but just shy of his school record.

It was an excellent performance considering he actually came to SUNY Potsdam for another sport.

“So, I play on the SUNY Potsdam men’s hockey team as well. That’s actually the reason I decided to come to Potsdam to play on that team,” Bifolchi said. “Just as spring was rolling around last year, one of the other students was telling me that she had track and field practice the following week. I wasn’t aware we had a track and field team. I asked her if they had javelin and they did so I went into track and field practice and that’s how all this got started.”

Monday’s local scores

High school baseball

Belleville Henderson 9, Copenhagen 0

Indian River 12, General Brown 7

Lowville 9, South Lewis 5

Lyme 15, LaFargeville 2

Carthage 12, Canton 0

Norwood-Norfolk 17, Brushton-Moira 2

Madrid-Waddington 25m Chateaugay 3

Edwards-Knox 11, Morristown 8

Gouverneur 19, Potsdam 1

Lisbon 16, Heuvelton 5

Tupper Lake 21, St. Lawrence Central 2

Peru 11, Malone 11

High school softball

Lyme 11, Copenhagen 0

Thousand Islands 22, Beaver River 6

Alexandria 11, Belleville Henderson 8

South Jefferson 13, Carthage 1

Lowville 6, General Brown 2

Massena 7, OFA 2

St. Lawrence Central 7, Gouverneur 3

Madrid-Waddington 13, Chateaugay 8

Edwards-Knox 9, Morristown 1

Hammond 4, Hermon-DeKalb 0

Heuvelton 11, Lisbon 2

Colton-Pierrepont 17, Tupper Lake 2

Boys’ high school lacrosse

Salmon River 26, Potsdam 2

Massena 11, St. Lawrence Central 9

Carthage 15, Lowville 4

Girls’ high school lacrosse

Massena 15, Heuvelton 7

Saranac-Lake Placid 15, OFA 10

Canton 13, Potsdam 7

Indian River 16, Clinton 12

Jamesville-DeWitt 14, Watertown 12

Carthage 14, Mexico 8

Boys’ high school tennis

Indian River 3, Watertown 2

High school golf

Malone 229, Madrid-Waddington 263

Clifton-Fine 294, Colton-Pierrepont 298

Canton 216, Potsdam 225

OFA 225, Massena 226

Salmon River 231, Tupper Lake 289

General Brown 7, LaFargeville 0

Lowville 6, Lyme 1

Alexandria 7, South Lewis 0

