JCC offers workforce training

Upcoming workforce training at JCC
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There are many job-qualifying certifications available at Jefferson Community College.

Director of community services Joanna Haberman outlined a few of them on 7 News This Morning.

Watch the video above for her interview.

There are several available, including dental assisting, HVAC, and CompTIA+. Many of them start next month.

You can check out the list and sign up at sunyjefferson.edu/workshops. You can also call 315-786-2233.

