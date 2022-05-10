JCC offers workforce training
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There are many job-qualifying certifications available at Jefferson Community College.
Director of community services Joanna Haberman outlined a few of them on 7 News This Morning.
There are several available, including dental assisting, HVAC, and CompTIA+. Many of them start next month.
You can check out the list and sign up at sunyjefferson.edu/workshops. You can also call 315-786-2233.
