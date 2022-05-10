JCC offers workforce training

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There are many job-qualifying certifications available at Jefferson Community College.

Director of community services Joanna Haberman outlined a few of them on 7 News This Morning.

Watch the video above for her interview.

There are several available, including dental assisting, HVAC, and CompTIA+. Many of them start next month.

You can check out the list and sign up at sunyjefferson.edu/workshops. You can also call 315-786-2233.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.