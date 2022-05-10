Advertisement

Jefferson County goes month with no Covid deaths

COVID-19 Deaths
COVID-19 Deaths(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County has gone a full month without a death related to Covid-19.

The pandemic has claimed the lives of 165 people in Jefferson County, with the most fatalities happening during January, October, and November of 2021.

Lewis County has had 51 Covid-related deaths.

There have been 191 deaths in St. Lawrence County.

