Jefferson County sheriff candidates to debate

By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The three candidates for Jefferson County sheriff will face off in debate today (Tuesday).

Jefferson Community College is hosting the debate between former Deputy Pete Barnett, Deputy/Detective Perry Golden, and Deputy Gerald Delosh.

All three candidates are Republicans. They’re vying to replace Sheriff Colleen O’Neill, who’s retiring when her second term is up at the end of the year.

The debate is hosted by JCC’s School of Education, Behavioral Sciences & Public Services. It will be in Room 6-002 in the Jules Center.

A question-and-answer session will follow the debate.

The three candidates will face off in the June 28 primary. There are no Democrats running, so unless someone mounts an independent or write-in campaign, the primary winner will likely be the next sheriff.

