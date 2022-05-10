Massena man allegedly stole $34K of rings from jewelry store

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A 34-year-old Massena man is accused of swiping $34,000 worth of rings from a jewelry store in the village.

Police charged Brian Jacobs with a felony count of third-degree grand larceny.

According to court documents, the incident happened on April 11 at Peets Jewelers at 10 Phillips Street in Massena.

The complaint states that Jacobs opened a showcase door, grabbed seven rings valued at $34.229.52, put them in his pockets, and left the store.

Jacobs was recently arraigned on the grand larceny charge in Massena Village Court.

He’s currently being held in the St. Lawrence County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail or $20,000 bond on a previous charge still pending in village court.

Jacobs was arrested in March on drug and weapon charges.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.