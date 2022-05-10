National Fentanyl Awareness Day sheds light on drug’s danger

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Tuesday is National Fentanyl Awareness Day.

North country organizations are using the occasion to let the community know just how dangerous the drug is.

Fentanyl is used to lace other drugs to make them more potent, but it only takes a little bit for someone to overdose and even die.

“What we want is people to stay alive, to be able to enter into treatment and into recovery, find that pathway into recovery,” said Anita Seefried-Brown, project director, Alliance for Better Communities.

She says fentanyl testing strips are available to the community for free and can be picked up at the offices of ACR Health, Alliance for Better Communities, or the Metro Jefferson Public Safety Building.

The strips will test drugs for fentanyl.

