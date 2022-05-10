Advertisement

National Fentanyl Awareness Day sheds light on drug’s danger

Fentanyl
Fentanyl
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Tuesday is National Fentanyl Awareness Day.

North country organizations are using the occasion to let the community know just how dangerous the drug is.

Fentanyl is used to lace other drugs to make them more potent, but it only takes a little bit for someone to overdose and even die.

“What we want is people to stay alive, to be able to enter into treatment and into recovery, find that pathway into recovery,” said Anita Seefried-Brown, project director, Alliance for Better Communities.

She says fentanyl testing strips are available to the community for free and can be picked up at the offices of ACR Health, Alliance for Better Communities, or the Metro Jefferson Public Safety Building.

The strips will test drugs for fentanyl.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brooke Jobson
Missing girl found in good health
Swans on North Sandy Pond.
Swans shot, residents upset
Fuccillo Auto Group sign on Route 11 in Adams. The group has been sold to New Jersey native...
Fuccillo dealerships in north country under new ownership
Staff at Indian River Central School Tuesday, May 3, 2022, wearing bright safety vests to honor...
Indian River Central mourns passing of ‘one of our own’
City firefighters work to put out a fire Tuesday at 618 Cayuga Avenue in Watertown.
Dogs, cats lost in Watertown fire

Latest News

Splash pad
Watertown’s splash pad opens
The Northumberland Street bridge in Morristown is being removed.
Morristown bridge removal to benefit boaters, environment, officials say
Christopher Swem
Swem murder trial continues with DNA evidence
COVID-19 Deaths
Jefferson County goes month with no Covid deaths