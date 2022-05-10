Ogdensburg lawmakers shoot down controversial proposals

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Three contentious resolutions were shot down at Ogdensburg’s City Council meeting Monday night.

The resolutions centered on the city’s fire and police departments, as well as the idea of turning Ogdensburg into a town or village.

First, councillors voted 4-3 against drafting a plan to make the city’s fire department partially volunteer.

John Riche was the swing voter on the typical 4-3 split that usually sides with Mayor Mike Skelly. He said he was against the action while the city has pending court cases regarding fire department staffing.

In the same 4-3 split, councillors chose not to pursue a request that the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office come up with a proposal to assume law enforcement services in the city.

City manager Stephen Jellie, who along with Skelly proposed the resolutions, was adamant that these resolutions were each just studies.

In a 6-1 vote, councillors showed little interest in doing an analysis of converting the city into to a village or town.

