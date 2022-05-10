Ogdensburg settles legal disputes involving Mayor Skelly

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg has settled two legal proceedings involving Mayor Mike Skelly.

The first deals with Skelly’s property assessment at 616 Rensselaer Avenue.

Before he became mayor, Skelly sued the city over its assessment of an old elementary school that he converted into apartments.

In one year, the value went from $80,000 to $785,000. Skelly challenged it.

The city and Skelly have now agreed the assessment would be $555,000 in 2020 and 2021 and the full $785,000 in 2022.

The other legal proceeding involved four Ogdensburg residents, part of a group called Citizens Watch, who sued Skelly, claiming he blocked them from his Facebook page.

The settlement has the city paying $6,000 for the group’s legal fees and Skelly agreeing not to block them and other users from any Facebook page under his name.

The city spent $21,000 defending Skelly.

City Manager Stephen Jellie said he recommended the settlement to stave off further legal costs to the city.

As part of the settlement, Skelly makes no admission to any wrongdoing or violating any federal or state law.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.