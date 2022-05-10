Ogdensburg’s city manager staying through year’s end

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg City Manager Stephen Jellie will stay on the job through the end of this year.

In February, he told the city council he would be resigning in July.

“Taking into consideration all the challenges facing the City of Ogdensburg during the year 2022, my family and I have decided that I will remain in the position of City Manager through the end of the year,” Jellie said in a news release.

He said he will submit his written resignation with the new effective date to the mayor and city council before May 23.

“The City of Ogdensburg continues to face the very real threat of financial collapse if proactive concepts and decisions are not embraced immediately, there is no additional time for deliberation or debate. City Council has failed to heed the warnings and act affirmatively on the recommendations of my predecessor and myself, instead opting to continue the status quo that is enabling the city’s expenses to increase at a rate far greater than revenue is increasing,” he said.

Jellie said despite significant staff reductions in 2021 and 2022, the city is likely to face a deficit of more than $1 million going into the 2023 fiscal year.

He said that would require more personnel cuts, increases in property taxes, or use of the fund balance to continue a balanced budget.

Jellie said none of those options are good for the city.

“I am committed to continuing the very precise goals and objectives that were given to me by members of the Majority City Council that are designed solely to do what is right and best for the entire city,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.