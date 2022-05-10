Paul J. Fregoe, 81, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Paul J. Fregoe age 81 passed away peacefully on May 4th 2022 at the Highland Nursing home.

Born in Massena on October 1st 1940 he was the son of the late Kenneth & Ruby Sharp Fregoe.

Paul loved the Dairy business and worked in the industry until the age of 40. He then worked as a handy man until he retired. Paul was an avid outdoorsman and gardener. He loved Hunting, fishing and camping with friends and family. Paul especially loved spending time with his 2 grandchildren.

Paul is predeceased by his wife Carol Kennedy in 2005. Paul is survived by his Daughter Lisa Masters of Arlington WA. He is also survived by three brothers Ray & Maxine Fregoe of Norwood; Pat Jody Fregoe of FL and Kenny & Shirley Fregoe of Rochester. He is also survived by four sisters. Estella & David Rusaw of Massena; Gail & Bob Pellegrino of VA; Susan & Don of Vt ; Cathy &Raymond of CT and Betty &Bob of SC. Paul is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Services are under the care and guidance with the Phillips Memorial Home 64 Andrews Street Massena NY. A grave side service is scheduled for May 5th at 10:00am at the Massena Center Cemetery.

Family and friends are encouraged to visit www.PhillipsMemorial.com to submit online condolences and memories of Paul

