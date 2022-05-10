State gears up for possible surge of women seeking abortions

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - New York state is anticipating a large influx of women who may soon be unable to get abortions in their home states.

And, because New York allows abortions, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the state is setting aside $25 million to help abortion providers handle the possible surge.

That money would be allocated, she said, in reimbursements or direct grants. The money comes from an already established emergency fund, so no budget reallocations are necessary.

“To truly guarantee that everyone who needs an abortion can get one in New York State, we must ensure that providers have the resources, capacity, and protections they need,” Hochul said. “This landmark funding will get resources into the hands of clinics who need our help -- safeguarding access to abortion in our state and setting an example for the rest of the nation to follow.”

If the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade – the 1973 case that made abortions legal – many states are expected to extremely limit or outright ban the procedures.

A leak last week of a draft ruling is leading many to believe the court plans to overturn Roe, possibly within a few weeks.

Hochul also announced another $10 million that is being set aside to help abortion providers and reproductive health centers secure their facilities to ensure the safety of their patients and staff.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.