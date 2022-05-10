Advertisement

State gears up for possible surge of women seeking abortions

The U.S. Supreme Court building is surrounded by a non-scalable fence in response to protests...
The U.S. Supreme Court building is surrounded by a non-scalable fence in response to protests over the leaked draft opinion suggesting the Court will overturn Roe v. Wade.(MGN / Estelle Doro)
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - New York state is anticipating a large influx of women who may soon be unable to get abortions in their home states.

And, because New York allows abortions, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the state is setting aside $25 million to help abortion providers handle the possible surge.

That money would be allocated, she said, in reimbursements or direct grants. The money comes from an already established emergency fund, so no budget reallocations are necessary.

“To truly guarantee that everyone who needs an abortion can get one in New York State, we must ensure that providers have the resources, capacity, and protections they need,” Hochul said. “This landmark funding will get resources into the hands of clinics who need our help -- safeguarding access to abortion in our state and setting an example for the rest of the nation to follow.”

If the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade – the 1973 case that made abortions legal – many states are expected to extremely limit or outright ban the procedures.

A leak last week of a draft ruling is leading many to believe the court plans to overturn Roe, possibly within a few weeks.

Hochul also announced another $10 million that is being set aside to help abortion providers and reproductive health centers secure their facilities to ensure the safety of their patients and staff.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brooke Jobson
Missing girl found in good health
Swans on North Sandy Pond.
Swans shot, residents upset
Fuccillo Auto Group sign on Route 11 in Adams. The group has been sold to New Jersey native...
Fuccillo dealerships in north country under new ownership
Staff at Indian River Central School Tuesday, May 3, 2022, wearing bright safety vests to honor...
Indian River Central mourns passing of ‘one of our own’
City firefighters work to put out a fire Tuesday at 618 Cayuga Avenue in Watertown.
Dogs, cats lost in Watertown fire

Latest News

Upcoming workforce training at JCC
JCC offers workforce training
Clayton's Food & Wine Festival
Clayton to host Food & Wine Festival
Jefferson County Sheriff
Jefferson County sheriff candidates to debate
Lisbon's Storm Walker slides into third as the Golden Knights faced off against Heuvelton on...
Highlights & scores: NAC diamond action & a talented javelin thrower