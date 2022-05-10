Submit to the Everson Museum

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

This is a great opportunity for North Country artists living with a 75 mile radius of Syracuse.

The Everson Museum of Art is now accepting submissions from artists for year two of its regional artist exhibition program, the CNY Artist Initiative. The deadline for this round of submissions is Thursday, June 30, 2022 and the artists selected will have the opportunity to display their work in the 2023 calendar year.

Launched in January 2022, the CNY Artist Initiative is an annual competitive program that builds upon the Everson Museum of Art’s ongoing support of the region’s vibrant arts community and highlight the multi-faceted talents of regional artists.

Each year, Everson curators select six artists to display their work in solo shows at the Museum for six to eight-week runs. Selections are based on the innovative quality of the work, how the work aligns with the Museum’s mission, and its relevance to the community. Artists must live/work within a 75-mile radius of Syracuse to be considered.

“We just opened the third exhibition of the six selections made for 2022 and we couldn’t be happier with the success of this program so far,” said Assistant Curator Steffi Chappell. “Working directly with artists living in our community and providing them the opportunity to exhibit their talents at the Everson has been incredibly energizing for everyone involved. We can’t wait to see what the next round of submissions will bring.”

The Everson CNY Artist Initiative has been made possible due to support from Terry and Bill Delavan.

To learn more, visit everson.org/cnyartistinitiative.

About the Everson Museum of Art

The Everson is a museum of firsts. It was the first museum to dedicate itself to the collection of American art, to create a permanent collection of ceramics, to collect video art, to create a docent program and to hire the now internationally-known architect I.M. Pei to design its building, a sculptural work of art in its own right. Located in Syracuse, NY, the Everson is home to over 10,000 works of art: American paintings, sculpture, drawings, video, graphics and one of the largest holdings of international ceramics in the nation. Visit everson.org to learn more.

