Advertisement

Sunny days continue

There's plenty of sun in the forecast.
By Beth Hall
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WWNY) - Aside from being a tad warmer to start, today is going to feel a lot like yesterday.

We hold on to that sunshine today and until the end of the week.

Highs will be in the low to mid-70s.

It will be in the mid- to upper 70s Wednesday and right around 80 for Thursday and Friday.

There’s a small chance of rain on Saturday. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a 60 percent chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

It will be mostly sunny with a small chance of rain on Monday. It cools off a little with highs around 70 degrees.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brooke Jobson
Missing girl found in good health
Swans on North Sandy Pond.
Swans shot, residents upset
Fuccillo Auto Group sign on Route 11 in Adams. The group has been sold to New Jersey native...
Fuccillo dealerships in north country under new ownership
Staff at Indian River Central School Tuesday, May 3, 2022, wearing bright safety vests to honor...
Indian River Central mourns passing of ‘one of our own’
City firefighters work to put out a fire Tuesday at 618 Cayuga Avenue in Watertown.
Dogs, cats lost in Watertown fire

Latest News

7-day forecast
Tuesday AM Weather
7
Sunny on Tuesday
7
wwny 6pm weather
Wake Up Weather
We’re walking on sunshine this week