Sunny days continue

(WWNY) - Aside from being a tad warmer to start, today is going to feel a lot like yesterday.

We hold on to that sunshine today and until the end of the week.

Highs will be in the low to mid-70s.

It will be in the mid- to upper 70s Wednesday and right around 80 for Thursday and Friday.

There’s a small chance of rain on Saturday. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a 60 percent chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

It will be mostly sunny with a small chance of rain on Monday. It cools off a little with highs around 70 degrees.

