Suzanne Marie (Lucas) Flanagan, 58, of West Pierrepont

Published: May. 10, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WEST PIERREPONT, New York (WWNY) - Suzanne Marie (Lucas) Flanagan, 58, of West Pierrepont, died unexpectedly in her sleep on Monday, May 9, 2022.

Suzanne was born June 26, 1963 in Potsdam, a daughter of the late Robert and Mary (Vancour) Lucas. She attended Canton High School. On July 5, 1980, Suzanne was married to Gene A. Flanagan in Morley at the home of their pastor. Suzanne had worked formerly at McCarthy’s Restaurant, the Cascade Inn and at the Best Western. Most recently she was employed as a nurse aide at United Helpers Nursing Home.

Suzanne enjoyed watching butterflies, gathering coins playing Facebook games and loved spending time with her grandchildren as they were her pride and joy.

Suzanne is survived by her husband of 41 years, Gene Flanagan; a son, Stanley (Crystal) Flanagan; daughter, Amanda Flanagan (Brandon Geoffrey); grandchildren, Joshua, Joseph, Davin, Evan, Allyssa and Ayden. Also surviving are brothers, Francis, Robert, James, Frank and Marvin; sisters, Christina Hewlett and Lucille Harris as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by siblings, Gerald, Geraldine, Lawrence, Gary, Randy, Clifford, Donna and Norma.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, May 12, 2022 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm followed by a funeral service at 12:00 pm at the O’Leary Funeral Home, Canton. Burial will follow in the Beech Plains Cemetery, Pierrepont. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Suzanne M. Flanagan are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.

