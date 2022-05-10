Advertisement

Watertown’s splash pad opens

Splash pad
Splash pad(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s the hottest spot to cool down on a sunny day in Watertown.

The splash pad at Thompson Park opened for the season Tuesday.

Parents took their kids to cool off as temperatures climbed into the mid-70s.

Some parents even joined in on the fun as the kids splashed around.

We spoke with some parents who say this becomes part of the routine when the weather warms up. Others say they just saw it was open and couldn’t miss out.

“We were just over at Thompson and it’s hot outside. So we just decided to come over here and run in the water for a little bit,” said Ashlyn Poteat.

The splash pad has many ways for kids and parents to cool off.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brooke Jobson
Missing girl found in good health
Swans on North Sandy Pond.
Swans shot, residents upset
Fuccillo Auto Group sign on Route 11 in Adams. The group has been sold to New Jersey native...
Fuccillo dealerships in north country under new ownership
Staff at Indian River Central School Tuesday, May 3, 2022, wearing bright safety vests to honor...
Indian River Central mourns passing of ‘one of our own’
City firefighters work to put out a fire Tuesday at 618 Cayuga Avenue in Watertown.
Dogs, cats lost in Watertown fire

Latest News

The Northumberland Street bridge in Morristown is being removed.
Morristown bridge removal to benefit boaters, environment, officials say
Christopher Swem
Swem murder trial continues with DNA evidence
COVID-19 Deaths
Jefferson County goes month with no Covid deaths
Fentanyl
National Fentanyl Awareness Day sheds light on drug’s danger