Watertown’s splash pad opens

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s the hottest spot to cool down on a sunny day in Watertown.

The splash pad at Thompson Park opened for the season Tuesday.

Parents took their kids to cool off as temperatures climbed into the mid-70s.

Some parents even joined in on the fun as the kids splashed around.

We spoke with some parents who say this becomes part of the routine when the weather warms up. Others say they just saw it was open and couldn’t miss out.

“We were just over at Thompson and it’s hot outside. So we just decided to come over here and run in the water for a little bit,” said Ashlyn Poteat.

The splash pad has many ways for kids and parents to cool off.

