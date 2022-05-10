Advertisement

WHS student knocked out during fight, airlifted to Syracuse hospital

Watertown High School
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A fight between two students at Watertown High School ended with one of them losing consciousness and being airlifted to a Syracuse hospital.

That’s according to the mother of the 16-year-old girl, who is currently recovering at home.

City police confirm they’re investigating the fight between two girls. It happened last Thursday in the high school cafeteria.

According to the injured girl’s mother, her daughter struck her head on a table during the fight and was knocked out.

The girl, a freshman, was flown to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.

Her mother told 7 News that her daughter was unconscious for 5 to 6 hours before waking up. Even after regaining consciousness, the teen could only communicate by blinking her eyes, according to the mother.

The girl was treated at the hospital and released that same day.

We’ll have much more information from the mother on 7 News This Evening at 6 p.m.

Watertown City School District Superintendent Patti LaBarr said state and federal laws prohibit the district from discussing any student-related information.

“Although I cannot discuss specifics, what I can tell you is that we have seen an increase in student misconduct,” she said in an email.

LaBarr added that safety is always a top priority in the Watertown school district.

