Woman rescued from submerged vehicle

TOWN OF LERAY, New York (WWNY) - A water rescue saved a woman who was trapped in her vehicle.

Officials said it happened Saturday night at around 8:45 just outside the village of Evans Mills.

According to Evans Mills Fire Department 1st Assistant Chief John Russell, a woman swerved off the road and into a retaining pool. The water was 5 feet deep.

It took 10 minutes for firefighters and state troopers to pull the woman through the sunroof.

No one else was inside.

The woman went to Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown for treatment of minor injuries, Russell said.

