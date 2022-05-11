Advertisement

3-year-old found after wandering a mile from home

By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOWN OF WATSON, New York (WWNY) - A 3-year-old boy is back home with his family after going missing in the woods of Lewis County Wednesday morning.

Sheriff Mike Carpinelli said the child wandered off from his home on Number Four Road in the town of Watson sometime around 10 a.m.

After searching for several hours by land and air, the sheriff said the boy was found about a mile away in good health. He had one of the family dogs with him.

Deputies, state forest rangers, the county Office of Emergency Management, county Search & Rescue, and a helicopter from Fort Drum took part in the search, according to Carpinelli.

