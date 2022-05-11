Advertisement

Another sunny, warm day

There's still plenty of sunshine in the forecast.
By Beth Hall
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 6:47 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(WWNY) - It continues to be warm and dry with plenty of sun and low humidity. And that could lead to additional fire danger.

The National Weather Service warns us that under these conditions, wildfires could spread quickly.

As a reminder: New York has a statewide burn ban through May 14.

We stay with sunny skies today, tomorrow, and Friday. Highs will be in the upper 70s today, and around 80 on Thursday and Friday.

But don’t let the warm air temperatures fool you in diving into a lake, river, or pond. The water temperatures are still dangerously low.

We could see some rain this weekend, most likely on Sunday.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

It will be partly sunny and in the mid-70s on Sunday with a 60 percent chance of rain.

Highs will be in the 60s on Monday and Tuesday with a small chance of rain each day.

