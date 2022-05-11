Can-Am driver spotlight: Owen Nier

LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Owen Nier won the Limited Sportsman division at Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville last Saturday.

One of his sponsors is Pic-A-Pallet, with Tom and Jay spending some of their cash on the talented driver.

Owen Nier is in the Limited Sportsman class. He cut his teeth in the sport at a young age in a different set of wheels.

He was certainly successful in go-karts.

Despite the success in kart racing, he decided to follow his father’s footsteps at the next level.

He was able to make a smooth transition to Limited Sportsman. Like just about all the drivers, Nier feels it’s a family affair. He has a dedicated group of sponsors along with family helping him out each week.

Among them is Christman Fuels. He was friends with young Tyler, who passed away from a football injury last September.

He appreciates the help his family has given to his racing effort. Owen Nier, an up-and-coming driver at Can-Am Speedway.

