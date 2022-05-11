Advertisement

Celebration of Life For Phillip Palleschi Sr.

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Phil Palleschi Sr., 79, died peacefully Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital in Potsdam, NY. CELEBRATION OF LIFE WILL BE HELD ON SATURDAY, MAY 21St from 2:00 pm-5:00 pm at the Gouverneur Community Center located on Route 58 Gouverneur, NY. There will also be a very short memorial motorcycle ride through town before the celebration of life starting at 1:30 pm please arrive at the Community Center at 1:15 pm. He was born on May 12, 1942, in Syracuse, New York. He is survived by his wife, Doris Palleschi, Richville, NY, a son, Phillip (Shelly) Palleschi, Jr., a daughter, Tammy (Neil) Hooley, all of Fowler, NY; and 3-grandchildren. Arrangements are entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619.

