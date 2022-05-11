Advertisement

Closing arguments set for Thursday in Swem murder trial

Christopher Swem
Christopher Swem(WWNY)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: May. 11, 2022
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The prosecution and defense have rested their cases in the Christopher Swem murder trial.

But, before that, the last witnesses took the stand in Jefferson County Court.

One of them told the court she was just a few feet from the fight between victim Shawndell Anderson and suspect Christopher Swem.

Rebecca Eugene attended the large after-party at 220 Moulton Street in the early morning of August 19, 2017. That’s where prosecutors say a fight between the victim and Swem turned deadly.

Back in 2018, Swem was convicted of murder. But a judge later overruled that conviction, clearing the way for a new trial.

Eugene said she was right behind the victim during the fight. She testified she saw Swem punch Anderson two or three times in the chest with the side of his fist and the victim began bleeding pretty soon after.

Eugene testified she’d seen people get punched before, but had never seen them bleed like that. She maintained she had not seen Swem holding a knife.

Two more witnesses who were at the party recalled that night. One over Zoom and another through documented testimony read by Chief Assistant District Attorney Patricia Dziuba.

That witness, who now lives in another state, had previously testified to seeing the victim get punched with closed hands and said the victim swung back. She testified she didn’t see anything in anyone’s hand during the fight and didn’t see any bleeding.

The defense did not call anyone to the stand. The trial continues Thursday with closing arguments.

