Escaped inmate Casey White back in Alabama after being captured in Indiana

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) - Escaped inmate Casey White is back behind bars in Alabama after 11 days on the run.

Vicky White, the former corrections officer assisting him in the escape, died as the result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, a coroner confirmed. Her cause of death was ruled a suicide.

In a press conference with Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton, he said Casey White and Vicky White were captured in Evansville, Indiana, after a police chase ended in a rollover crash.

The U.S. Marshals Service said when Casey White came out of the car, he said, “Please help my wife. She just shot herself in the head, and I didn’t do it.”

The Evansville Police Department released body camera and dash-camera footage from the police chase and crash involving Casey White and Vicky White.

Video shows Casey White being detained moments after the Cadillac crashed. Video also shows law enforcement pulling Vicky White out of the car.

GRAPHIC WARNING: Videos in this story contain content that may be disturbing.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding said in a news conference that Casey White told investigators their plan was to open fire on law enforcement. They were carrying four handguns and an AR-15 rifle, along with $29,000 in cash, officials said.

Wedding said he was thankful the chase ended the way it did.

“Sometimes people may call that an unnecessary action, but that action may have saved many of my deputies and fellow law enforcement officers’ lives,” he said. “That’s why I represent the sheriff’s office. I want to bring my people home, and I don’t care about the fugitives’ lives if it protects my people’s lives.

According to Wedding, Casey White and Vicky White were staying in a motel less than a mile away from the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say they paid a man to book their stay. He will not be charged.

Casey White was arraigned at the Lauderdale County Courthouse Tuesday night. He was then transferred immediately to the Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, Alabama.

Singleton says they have got a “dangerous man off of the street.”

“Casey White will not see the light of day again,” Singleton said.

He adds that there is no evidence at this time that anyone else was involved.

On April 29, the inmate and the former Assistant Director of Corrections were reported missing.

Vicky White and Casey White left the Lauderdale County Detention Center at 9:30 a.m. allegedly heading to the courthouse. Vicky White said she was taking Casey White to a mental health evaluation and then to seek medical care because she was not feeling well. Singleton later confirmed there was not a scheduled mental health evaluation.

Inmates told authorities that the two had a “special relationship” where Casey White received extra privileges, all from Vicky White. They first met in 2020 when Casey White was in Lauderdale County Jail. When he was moved to prison, they remained in contact. He returned to Lauderdale County Jail earlier this year.

Casey White was serving a 75-year prison sentence for attempted murder and other charges at the time of his escape. He was awaiting trial in the stabbing of a 58-year-old woman during a burglary in 2015. He could face the dealth penalty if convicted.

A warrant for Vicky White was issued May 2, charging her with permitting or facilitating escape in the first degree.

Authorities discovered Vicky White had bought a 2007 Ford Edge days before the pair ran off. She was also seen days before shopping for men’s clothing at Kohl’s and sold her house for below market value.

“This escape was obviously well planned and calculated. They had plenty of resources, cash, vehicles. They had everything they needed to pull this off,” Singleton said.

One week later, the 2007 Ford Edge was found in Bethesda, Tennessee, after it had apparently broken down.

A Ford F-150 was left abandoned at a car wash last week in Evansville, Indiana. The manager looked at the surveillance video and believed he saw Casey White. The video also showed Vicky White pick Casey White up from the car wash in a Cadillac. The U.S. Marshals were called in.

From there, the U.S. Marshals started narrowing their focus on Vicky White and Casey White being in Evansville, Indiana, where they were found on Monday.

Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly wants justice to be served.

“His capital murder case is set for June. Plan A would be to try him for June, but there are a lot of moving parts between then and now,” Connolly said.

