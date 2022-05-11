Advertisement

Fort Drum named best of the best for readiness

Command Sgt. Maj. Shelly Jenkins and Col. James Zacchino Jr., Fort Drum garrison senior...
Command Sgt. Maj. Shelly Jenkins and Col. James Zacchino Jr., Fort Drum garrison senior enlisted adviser and garrison commander, accept the award for Best Garrison among IMCOM Directorate-Readiness installations.(U.S. Army photo by Maria Gallegos)
By Garrett Domblewski
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - The Fort Drum Garrison is being recognized as the best at what it does.

U.S. Army Installation Management Command, or IMCOM, categorizes installations using 5 directives.

Fort Drum’s is readiness.

At a conference last week, Fort Drum was named the best of the best for readiness.

In a news release, Drum highlighted the upkeep of its training facilities, ranges and Power Projection Platforms.

Garrison Commander Col. James Zacchino Jr. said, “We do a lot, but we do it with the purpose of building up our community and one another. I think that, ultimately, our people and commitment to the mission are what makes us one of the best.”

The Fort Drum Garrison has earned a number of other awards over the last few years.

