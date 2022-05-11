Fort Drum named best of the best for readiness

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - The Fort Drum Garrison is being recognized as the best at what it does.

U.S. Army Installation Management Command, or IMCOM, categorizes installations using 5 directives.

Fort Drum’s is readiness.

At a conference last week, Fort Drum was named the best of the best for readiness.

In a news release, Drum highlighted the upkeep of its training facilities, ranges and Power Projection Platforms.

Garrison Commander Col. James Zacchino Jr. said, “We do a lot, but we do it with the purpose of building up our community and one another. I think that, ultimately, our people and commitment to the mission are what makes us one of the best.”

The Fort Drum Garrison has earned a number of other awards over the last few years.

