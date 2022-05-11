Advertisement

Funeral mass for Lauretta D. Christiana, 83, of Cape Vincent

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - A funeral mass for Lauretta D. Christiana, 83 will be held Saturday, May 21st at 11 am at St. Vincent of Paul Church in Cape Vincent. Burial will follow at Sand Bay Cemetery. Mrs. Christiana, window of Herbert Christiana, passed away on January 14, 2022.

Arrangements are under the care of Costello Funeral Service & Cremations, Alexandria Bay.

