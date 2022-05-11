Gary E. Dishaw, 76, of Massena

Gary E. Dishaw, age 76, passed away under the loving care of his wife at the family home, early Sunday morning (May 8, 2022) after a brief illness. (Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Gary E. Dishaw, age 76, passed away under the loving care of his wife at the family home, early Sunday morning (May 8, 2022) after a brief illness. As per his request, there will be no calling hours or funeral services.

The family has entrusted arrangements to the care and expertise of the Phillips Memorial Home, in Massena, NY.

Gary was born to the late Elwood and Germaine (Brunet) Dishaw in Massena on January 15, 1946. He attended Massena Schools, graduating from Holy Family. Gary enlisted in the United State Marine Corp. in 1963 and served his country proudly during his two tours, of the Vietnam Conflict. Receiving numerous commendations, along with a Purple Heart, he was honorably discharged in 1967 as a Sergeant. During his military career he was married to his loving bride, Linda Wright on September 15, 1966 at St. Joseph’s Church in Massena, NY by the late Rev. Maurice O’Neil.

He started his work career at Reynolds Metals, retiring after 33 years of service from ALCOA.

Gary was a man of many talents. Self-taught guitar players and musician. He enjoyed and took great pride in his lawn and property. He loved to mow and tend to his many wood lots.

Gary is survived by his devoted wife Linda and their two children; Julie and husband Michael Tima, Elk Grove, CA and Michael and his companion Joanne Pellegrino of Massena, NY along with his siblings, NY; Mary Lee and Carl Lewis of Indiana; Shirley and Gary Brothers, Diane and Carl Montroy and Cathy and Warren Smith all of Massena, NY. Gary is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother Thomas “Tommy” Dishaw.

The family would like to extend their appreciation for the care they had provided over the past few month staff and nurses from Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley. The family would also like to thank Rev. Mark Reilly from St. Peter’s Parish for his time spent with the Dishaw family at their home.

