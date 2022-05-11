Gas prices: another day, another record

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week, gas prices have blown past earlier records, setting new ones every day - if not every hour.

On Wednesday, AAA said the new national average is a record $4.40 a gallon.

In New York state, it’s $4.62, up 5 cents from Tuesday.

In the north country, the Watertown area is up 7 cents from what it was Tuesday to a new record of $4.59 a gallon.

St. Lawrence County’s increase from Tuesday is 11 cents. You’ll pay an average there of $4.66.

In Lewis County, the price is up to $4.64.

At the pumps in Watertown Wednesday, we found many drivers making lifestyle changes as these prices take a much bigger bite out of their budgets.

At the Valero station in Watertown, $4.51 a gallon is the new bargain of the day.

“Yes, I went through every gas station in the area and they’re all $4.69. One was $4.73. I don’t remember where it was,” said Augusta Bates, Cape Vincent.

With a $75 credit card limit at the pumps, it takes Darin MacDougall two tries to fill up his pickup even though it was already a quarter full.

“It’s stopped at $74. It’s not full yet,” he said.

To fill up, he had to swipe his card again to put another $21 in the tank.

With expenses like that, MacDougall and others may be driving less.

“You gotta cut your travel, alter your life because you still gotta buy food. And like I say, I don’t know where it’s gonna end,” said MacDougall.

“It’s hard, like, when you’re struggling financially which we are a little bit because you get to the middle of the week and you’re like, well what am I going to do, you know,” said Alissa Mancini, Depauville.

And many drivers know these prices will drive others higher - prices on things they need and use every day.

“When you go to the grocery store, they’re paying for it, the trucks are paying for it, so we pay more for our groceries. It’s a never-ending cycle,” said Bates.

Solutions?

“I think that they could get our fuel and stuff from, like, our country instead of getting it from over there,” said Joann Krull, Three Mile Bay.

