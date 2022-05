DEGRASSE, New York (WWNY) - Tina M. Hitchcock, age 57, of Degrasse, NY passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 4, 2022 at her home. There will be a graveside service for Tina on Thursday, May 19th at 11:00 a.m. at Pleasant View Cemetery in Clare. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

