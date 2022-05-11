Highlights & scores: plenty of action on the diamond

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Among the baseball games Tuesday, Beaver River stayed undefeated by beating South Jefferson 7-3.

Also Tuesday, Potsdam hosted Massena on the diamond. Highlights from that contest are below.

In the fourth inning, Massena’s Chris Marasco singles to left, driving in Brendan Finnegan. An overthrow at first allowed Brennin Snyder to also score. It’s 8-0 Raiders.

Off a wild pitch, Marasco comes home from third, expanding the lead.

Adam Cook strikes out, but beats out the wild pitch, loading the bases for Potsdam’s best chance, but the Sandstoners were unable to capitalize.

Connor Eastwood singled into the left-center gap to drive in Brian Hurlbutt, making it 10-0 Massena. That would be your final score.

Tuesday’s local scores

High school baseball

Sackets Harbor 26, LaFargeville 1

Lyme 5, Belleville Henderson 2

Beaver River 7, South Jefferson 3

Alexandria 6, General Brown 4

Parishville-Hopkinton 14, St. Regis Falls 3

Canton 10, Gouverneur 0

Massena 10, Potsdam 0

Salmon River 7, Malone 6

Harrisville 11, Hermon-DeKalb 3

High school softball

Sackets Harbor 10, LaFargeville 3

Thousand Islands 11, Lowville 0

South Lewis 14, Belleville Henderson 6

Parishville-Hopkinton 15, St. Regis Falls 14

Chateaugay 7, Norwood-Norfolk 6

Chateaugay 14, Norwood-Norfolk 4

Canton 10, Gouverneur 7

Salmon River 18, Malone 17 (8 innings)

Hermon-DeKalb 18, Harrisville 9

OFA 5, Lisbon 3

Boys’ high school lacrosse

Carthage 21, Thousand Islands 16

Watertown 19, Lowville 2

Westhill 11, General Brown 10

Canton 12, Potsdam 0

Salmon River 16, Plattsburgh 1

Girls’ high school lacrosse

South Jefferson 23, Indian River 5

Canton 7, Massena 4

Salmon River 26, Plattsburgh 3

High school golf

Madrid-Waddington 240, Colton-Pierrepont 291

Potsdam 214, Malone 241

Massena 208, Tupper Lake 251

Lyme 6, Indian River 1

Alexandria 6.5, LaFargeville 1.5

Alexandria 3.5, Thousand Islands 3.5

Thousand Islands 6, LaFargeville 1

Watertown 7, Sandy Creek 0

General Brown 5, Lowville 2

