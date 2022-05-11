Advertisement

Legislation would rename bridge for fallen firefighter

Peyton Morse
Peyton Morse(Steve Sturtz)
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022
ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - A bridge in the town of Orleans could be renamed in honor of fallen Watertown city firefighter Peyton Morse.

Under a bill introduced by state Sen. Patty Ritchie, the bridge on State Route 180 that crosses the Chaumont River from the Town of Orleans Library to LaFargeville Central School would be renamed the “Firefighter Peyton L. S. Morse Memorial Bridge.”

“Peyton Morse was a beloved member of his community who leaves behind a legacy of generosity and positivity that will long endure the passage of time,” Ritchie said in a release.

Morse suffered a medical emergency while training at the New York State Academy of Fire Science in Montour Falls on March 3, 2021. The 21-year-old remained in a coma and died nine days later.

There were no citations issued to the fire academy following an investigation by PESH, the Public Employee Safety and Health Bureau. PESH investigates on-the-job injuries and deaths involving public workers.

State police are conducting a separate investigation.

You can see the proposed legislation here.

