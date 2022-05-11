Linda L. Robinson, 74, of Ogdensburg

Linda passed away on Monday (May 9, 2022) at St. Joseph’s Hospital surrounded by her loving family. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Linda L. Robinson, age 74 of Ogdensburg will be held at 1:00pm on Thursday (May 12, 2022) at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Rev. Rob Schirmer officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. There will be a celebration of her life held at 4:00pm on Friday (May 13th) at the Elks Club.

Calling hours will also be held on Thursday from 10:00am until 1:00pm at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home. Linda passed away on Monday (May 9, 2022) at St. Joseph’s Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Surviving Linda is her husband Bruce; two daughters Carrie (Dan) Lake of Heuvelton and Holly (Rob) Marchesi of New Jersey; grandchildren Jack & Bryce Lake and Cassidy & Cole Dunnican; two brothers Tim Spriggs, Joe (Gayle) Spriggs of Ogdensburg; a sister Judy Lesperance of Ogdensburg; along with many nieces, nephews & cousins. Predeceased was her father Arthur Spriggs, her mother Helene Spriggs and her brother Bill Spriggs.

She was born on July 12, 1947 in Ogdensburg, a daughter of Arthur & Helene (LaLonde) Spriggs. She graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy and later married Bruce J. Robinson on September 11, 1971.

Linda enjoyed helping others her entire life. She worked at the elementary school, provided day care, babysat grandchildren, cared for the elderly and did housekeeping for many area families. Linda and Bruce lived in many places while following her husband’s career with IBM. They lived in Balston Spa, Saranac Lake, Vestal and Ogdensburg.

She was a member of the Elks and Ogdensburg Moose Clubs, and enjoyed reading, walking, watching grandchildren’s sports, socializing with friends and traveling to Myrtle Beach. Memorial contributions can be made to the Heuvelton Free Public Library, Heuvelton Volunteer Fire Department or the Jerry’s Run for Cancer. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.