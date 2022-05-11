Advertisement

Michael P. House, 72, of Theresa

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
THERESA, New York (WWNY) - Michael P. House, 72, of Pine Street, Chipmunk Hill, passed away, Monday, May 9, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY, where he had been a patient. Born on April 24, 1950 in Theresa, NY, at home, he was the youngest son of the late Howard and Viola Seymour House. Mike was educated in the local schools. Mike was involved with House Bros. Repair Shop, Chipmunk Hill R/C Speedway and House and House Stock Car Racing for the majority of his life. He was also a deliveryman for the Watertown Daily Times. Mike was known to be a model railroader with an extensive train setup that rivals no one. He could also be seen all around the north country traveling on his moped. Survivors include his brother, Teddy and his companion, Margaret Shampine; nieces and nephews, Michael, Robin, Dawn, Cheri, April, Amber, Kelly, Donna, Lori, Teddy and Jennifer; great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins. Also, he is survived by two sisters in laws, Carol and Jane House and his lovable cat “Lucky”. Mr. House was predeceased by his parents, and two brothers Donald and Peter. Burial will be on the family plot in Oakwood Cemetery, Theresa, NY Donations may be made to the Leukemia Society of America, 121 East Avenue, Rochester, NY 14604-2501. Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Inc. Theresa, NY To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located on the top left.

