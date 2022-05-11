Advertisement

Morning Checkup: Samaritan Addiction Services

Morning Checkup: Samaritan Addiction Services
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The toughest part about overcoming an addiction is asking for help.

Matthew McManaman is with Samaritan Addiction Services. He said that once someone admits they have a problem, there are plenty of services available.

He outlined the services available at Samaritan during its Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

You can learn more at samaritanhealth.com/addiction-services. You can also call 315-779-5060.

