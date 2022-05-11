Advertisement

NY Lottery reports mistake, hang on to your Tuesday Mega Millions tickets

Mega Millions ticket
Mega Millions ticket(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - If you bought a ticket for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing, hang on to it. You just might have a winner.

The New York Lottery says human error resulted in the incorrect input of the winning numbers in the state, resulting in an incorrect publishing of the Mega Ball number.

The state lottery says it’s working to resolve the issue and has temporarily suspended prize payments for all Mega Millions tickets.

Officials say all Mega Millions players should hold on to their tickets for the May 10, 2022, drawing until the issue is resolved.

The correct winning numbers for the May 10 drawing are: 15-19-20-61-70 and Mega Ball 9.

