Ogdensburg police chief: baby girl’s death is ‘suspicious’

Investigation
Investigation(MGN)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A criminal investigation has been launched into the death of a baby girl in Ogdensburg.

City Police Chief Mark Kearns says a 911 call came in at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday reporting that an infant was unconscious at 422 Belmont Courts.

The baby was rushed to Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Chief Kearns says the death is suspicious but declined to elaborate.

He did say the baby was under the care of her parents and that no one has been charged in connection with her death.

St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary Pasqua was on the scene.

Ogdensburg police are being assisted by the county sheriff’s office.

Kearns is asking anyone who has information that might help the investigation to call the Ogdensburg Police Department at 315-393-1555.

