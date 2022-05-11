Advertisement

Ogdensburg’s airport in talks with Contour Airlines

(WWNY)
By Scott Atkinson
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Talks are underway to bring a new airline to Ogdensburg’s airport.

The Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority is negotiating with Contour Airlines to provide jet service to Philadelphia.

Contour would replace SkyWest Airlines, which announced earlier this year that it’s pulling out of Ogdensburg.

OBPA officials are hoping Contour will begin flying in and out of Ogdensburg as of July 1.

“If we can connect to a hub where it allows passengers to get to various locations throughout the south and more to the west, that’s kind of what our model is, and jet service really fits the bill for us,” said Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority Executive Director Steven Lawrence.

Ogdensburg just got a little over $11 million from the federal government to attract a new airline.

Lawrence says that a connection to Philadelphia gives travelers access to many destinations south and west.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brooke Jobson
Missing girl found in good health
Swans on North Sandy Pond.
Swans shot, residents upset
Fuccillo Auto Group sign on Route 11 in Adams. The group has been sold to New Jersey native...
Fuccillo dealerships in north country under new ownership
Staff at Indian River Central School Tuesday, May 3, 2022, wearing bright safety vests to honor...
Indian River Central mourns passing of ‘one of our own’
City firefighters work to put out a fire Tuesday at 618 Cayuga Avenue in Watertown.
Dogs, cats lost in Watertown fire

Latest News

Gas prices Wednesday at Valero in Watertown
Gas prices: another day, another record
Command Sgt. Maj. Shelly Jenkins and Col. James Zacchino Jr., Fort Drum garrison senior...
Fort Drum named best of the best for readiness
Mega Millions ticket
NY Lottery reports mistake, hang on to your Tuesday Mega Millions tickets
FILE - Deb Walker visits the grave of her daughter, Brooke Goodwin, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in...
US overdose deaths hit record 107,000 last year, CDC says