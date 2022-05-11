Ogdensburg’s airport in talks with Contour Airlines

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Talks are underway to bring a new airline to Ogdensburg’s airport.

The Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority is negotiating with Contour Airlines to provide jet service to Philadelphia.

Contour would replace SkyWest Airlines, which announced earlier this year that it’s pulling out of Ogdensburg.

OBPA officials are hoping Contour will begin flying in and out of Ogdensburg as of July 1.

“If we can connect to a hub where it allows passengers to get to various locations throughout the south and more to the west, that’s kind of what our model is, and jet service really fits the bill for us,” said Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority Executive Director Steven Lawrence.

Ogdensburg just got a little over $11 million from the federal government to attract a new airline.

Lawrence says that a connection to Philadelphia gives travelers access to many destinations south and west.

