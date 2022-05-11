Patsy A. Chirico 72, Watertown, NY passed away at home on May 10, 2022, surrounded by his loving family and under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Patsy A. Chirico 72, Watertown, NY passed away at home on May 10, 2022, surrounded by his loving family and under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County. Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 2-5pm at D.L.Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. A funeral mass will be held Monday at 10 am at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church. A private burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery in June. His wishes were to be cremated. Mask and social distancing will be required at the Visitation and Prayer Service. . Patsy was born on July 17,1949, in Watertown, NY to the late Anthony and Georgeina {McCoy} Chirico. He graduated from Watertown High School. Following graduation, he joined the Army Reserves receiving an honorable discharge.in 1976. He worked several years for P&C Foods as night manager and co-manager. In 1979, he went to work for New York Airbrake working in the Quality Control Department until his retirement.. On September 20, 1974, he married the former Cathy McManaman at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church. They were married for 47 years. Pat was an avid hunter and classic car enthusiast. One of his proudest accomplishments was the restoration of his 1941 street rod with help from his special friends Jerry Burnett and the late Howard Shettleton. He loved the summer months when he could take the hot rod out for a cruise with the radio cranked up listening to songs from the Oldies but Goodies. He enjoyed going to the car shows, especially his annual trips to the Syracuse Nationals with his sons and grandkids. It was a special day for him and his boys. He always looked forward to his early morning walks with his wife but most of all time spent with his family especially those special moments with his grandkids. They loved their Papa and he will always hold a special place in their hearts. Pat was a wonderful husband who held his family together with his love, strength and devotion. He was truly an example of what a father should be. Pat remained strong during his battle with cancer; never complaining but instead concentrated on making sure everything got done that needed to be done. During Pat’s final days, we were reminded that nothing last forever; that time is precious so enjoy life and make each day count.. Among his survivors is his beloved wife Cathy, sons Jeremy (Jennifer) Watertown, NY, Justin (Megan) LaFargeville,NY and Patrick (Brittany) Watertown, N.Y., sibling, Cathy (David) Butler, Eva Rathbun, and Anthony Chirico and companion Marnie O’Connor of Watertown, NY. , grandchildren, Jude, Jonah, Sawyer, Wellesley, Waverly and Wilder, brother-in-law, Glenn Turner, Omaha, NE. and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, sister, Antoinette Rodriguez, father-in- law, Paul McManaman, sister-in-law, Paula McManamanTurner, brother-in-law, George McKee, and nephew, Ken Shean. Donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY

