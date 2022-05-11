Advertisement

Rose Marie Maine, 83, formerly of Carthage

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Rose Marie Maine
Rose Marie Maine(Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Rose Marie Maine, 83, formerly of State Route 3, died peacefully early morning on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at the Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility in Lowville, New York.  She was born on January 4, 1939, to the late Paul & Mae (Delles) Persha. Rose graduated from the Carthage Augustinian Academy in 1957, she later married Harold R. Maine on October 24, 1959, at the St. James Catholic Church in Carthage. Mr. Maine died on August 14, 2003.

The couple had two daughters, Anne and her husband Lonn Covey, of Carthage; Jean and her husband James Motes of Carthage; and 6- grandchildren, Kira & Logan Covey, Cody, Bethanee, Shane, and Colton Motes.  She is also survived by a sister, Gail (John) Whitney, Watertown, and a brother Harold (Marge) Persha, Floresville, Texas.

Rose is predeceased by her parents, her beloved husband Harold, and many siblings, Virginia Carter, Warren Persha, Albert Persha, Ruth Camidge, Rena Shaw, and Howard Persha.

She loved spending time with her family and especially taking care of her grandchildren, she also enjoyed crocheting and puzzles.

Calling Hours will be held on Monday, May 16, 2022, from 1:00 pm-3:00 pm at the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, located at 500 State Street, Carthage, NY 13619. A Funeral Service will follow in the Chapel of the funeral home at 3:00 pm with Bishop Doug Marlow, officiating. A reception will be held immediately after the service at the Bassett-Baxter American Legion Post #789 in Carthage.

A graveside service will be held privately in the Hillside Cemetery in Natural Bridge, NY where she will be laid to rest alongside her husband, Harold.

Donations in her memory can be made to the Lewis County Hospice 7785 North State Street Lowville, NY 13367.

Condolences in her memory can be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Joseph Francis Dephtereos, 97, passed away peacefully at his home on May 10, 2022, surrounded...
Joseph Francis Dephtereos, 97, of Watertown
Michael P. House, 72, of Pine Street, Chipmunk Hill, passed away, Monday, May 9, 2022 at...
Michael P. House, 72, of Theresa
The Deep Root Center
‘Unschool’ raising funds for permanent home
Patsy A. Chirico 72, Watertown, NY passed away at home on May 10, 2022, surrounded by his...
Patsy A. Chirico, 72, Watertown

Obituaries

Candles
Graveside service for Tina M. Hitchcock
Candles
Celebration of Life For Phillip Palleschi Sr.
Candles
Michael F. Gollinger, of Massena
Lewis County
3-year-old found after wandering a mile from home
Paper
Watertown City Hall briefly deals with paper shortage
Gary E. Dishaw, age 76, passed away under the loving care of his wife at the family home, early...
Gary E. Dishaw, 76, of Massena